Tony Perkins, president of the
Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), has cheered a
Trump administration proposal to eliminate health care protections
for transgender patients.
Perkins said that reversing the
Obama-era rule would help “protect health care providers from being
forced to participate in and perform services that substantially
violate their consciences.”
The proposal, announced Friday by Roger
Severino, director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights, would remove language put in
place as part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA, also known as
Obamacare) that defined “sex” to include gender identity.
(Related: Trump
admin proposed rule would eliminate health care protections for
transgender people.)
“We applaud the Department of Health
and Human Services for correcting an Obama era injustice,” said
Perkins, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights. “Three years ago, the
Obama administration issued a rule out of thin air that redefined
‘sex discrimination’ to include ‘gender identity” and
‘pregnancy termination.’ The courts soon blocked the far-reaching
rule that would have mandated federally funded health care providers
offer services like sex change operations and even abortion.”
“The rule proposed today helps
protect health care providers from being forced to participate in and
perform services that substantially violate their consciences. Family
Research Council fully supports these revisions to ensure Obamacare
isn’t used as a vehicle to advance transgender or abortion
politics,” he continued.
LGBT groups have said that the proposal
would allow doctors and hospital emergency rooms to turn away
transgender patients.