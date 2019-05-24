Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, has reiterated her support for LGBT rights.

In a statement given to LGBT blog NewNowNext, Warren promised she would “fight tooth and nail … to ban discrimination against LGBT individuals in employment, housing, and healthcare” if elected president in 2020. Last week, Democrats in the House with the help of eight Republicans passed the Equality Act, which seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws. Warren has previously said that she supports the bill, while President Donald Trump has signaled that he's opposed to it.

Warren added that Trump “and his right-wing allies have been doing whatever they can to unravel” the rights of LGBT individuals. She vowed to reverse some of the president's policies, including denying visas to unmarried same-sex partners of foreign diplomats, barring transgender individuals from serving in the military, and prohibiting gay and bisexual men from donating blood.

“Let me be very clear. If someone can handle the job, they should be allowed to serve – regardless of how they identify or who they love. We'll stand with service members and fight this cruelty with everything we've got,” she tweeted earlier this year, referring to the military ban.

Warren also called for a nationwide ban on “the despicable practice of conversion therapy,” which attempts to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT individuals. Fifteen states plus the District of Columbia have already banned the practice as it relates to minors. Governors in Maine and Colorado are expected to sign similar legislation approved by lawmakers.

Warren has repeatedly scored 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Congressional Scorecard, a measure of a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights.