Gay and lesbian couples can begin
marrying Friday in Taiwan, roughly a week after lawmakers approved a
bill legalizing same-sex marriage.
Taiwan is the first nation in Asia with
marriage equality.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC),
America's largest LGBT rights advocate, congratulated marriage
advocates in Taiwan.
“We congratulate the Marriage
Equality Coalition Taiwan and all the advocates who worked tirelessly
to bring same-sex marriage to Taiwan,” Jean Freedberg, HRC director
of global partnerships, said in a statement. "At a time when
LGBTQ people’s lives are threatened around the globe just because
of who they are or who they love, this victory is a major milestone
for LGBTQ equality in Asia and sends a strong message to other
countries in the region, and around the world.”
Roughly two years ago, Taiwan's
Constitutional Court ruled that same-sex couples have a
constitutional right to marry and gave parliament two years to amend
existing marriage laws or enact new ones.
While lawmakers approved a bill that
includes the word “marriage,” it does not extend adoption rights
to same-sex couples.