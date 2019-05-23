In a recent interview with The
Washington Post, presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was asked to
respond to Franklin Graham's claim that being gay is sinful.
“Was it Franklin Graham who said that
being gay is 'something to be repentant of, not something to be
flaunted, praised or politicized.' What would you say to the Franklin
Grahams of the world, the Mike Pences of the world who have an issue
with the LGBTQ community?” the Post's Jonathan Capehart
asked.
“I guess I would say that we all have
a lot to repent for. I have a lot to repent for when it comes to my
marriage,” Buttigieg
answered. “Moments when I have not been as caring as I should
be, moments when I’ve been selfish, moments when I’ve said a
harsh word that I wish I could take back. But one thing that I
absolutely should not be repentant for in the context of my marriage
is the fact that I’m in love with my husband.”
Graham, the son of the late
televangelist Billy Graham and a supporter of President Donald Trump,
has repeatedly criticized Buttigieg, 37, for being open about his
later-in-life coming out and marriage to Chasten.
“Mayor Buttigieg says he's a gay
Christian. As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines
homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to
be flaunted, praised or politicized. The Bible says marriage is
between a man & a woman – not two men, not two women,” Graham
said in a tweet.