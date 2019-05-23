In a recent interview with The Washington Post, presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was asked to respond to Franklin Graham's claim that being gay is sinful.

“Was it Franklin Graham who said that being gay is 'something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized.' What would you say to the Franklin Grahams of the world, the Mike Pences of the world who have an issue with the LGBTQ community?” the Post's Jonathan Capehart asked.

“I guess I would say that we all have a lot to repent for. I have a lot to repent for when it comes to my marriage,” Buttigieg answered. “Moments when I have not been as caring as I should be, moments when I’ve been selfish, moments when I’ve said a harsh word that I wish I could take back. But one thing that I absolutely should not be repentant for in the context of my marriage is the fact that I’m in love with my husband.”

Graham, the son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a supporter of President Donald Trump, has repeatedly criticized Buttigieg, 37, for being open about his later-in-life coming out and marriage to Chasten.

“Mayor Buttigieg says he's a gay Christian. As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized. The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman – not two men, not two women,” Graham said in a tweet.