Actors Max and Charlie Carver are the latest celebrities to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act.

The Equality Act, which cleared the U.S. House last week, seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.

The Trump administration has said that the president is opposed to the legislation.

Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf, When We Rise) came out gay in 2017.

In a 90-second video, the identical twin brothers called on Congress to approve the legislation.

“If Charlie and I were to drive from Los Angeles to New York City, every time we cross a state line we might have different rights under the law,” Max said.

“I'm gay,” Charlie said, adding that he was bullied as a teen.

“As I came into adulthood and learned about the fact that there are no federal protections for LGBTQ people – which I guess I had assumed there were – it just made me feel like a second-class citizen,” Charlie said.

“For young people, life's not always going to be easy or fair or perfect, but LGBTQ youth should know that at least legally that they are protected from discrimination,” he added.

The Equality Act faces a steep incline in the Republican-controlled Senate.

