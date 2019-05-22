Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg
covers Out magazine's annual Pride issue.
Out has issued three covers.
Actress M.J. Rodriguez and Stonewall Inn activist Sylvia Rivera also
front the magazine this month.
“The most visible gay candidate to
run for president to date, his campaign raises crucial questions
about what it means to be a pro-LGBTQ+ candidate,” editors
captioned a photo of Buttigieg's cover on Twitter.
The openly gay mayor of South Bend,
Indiana reiterated his support for the Equality Act, telling Out
that equality to him is a world where a presidential candidate's
sexuality is irrelevant.
“Equality, to me, looks like a world
where [a gay presidential candidate is] not newsworthy,” Buttigieg
said. “But I get that it is. I understand the importance and the
sort of historic quality that could be attached to [my campaign] and
the change that it represents.”
(Related: Pete
