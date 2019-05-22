Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg covers Out magazine's annual Pride issue.

Out has issued three covers. Actress M.J. Rodriguez and Stonewall Inn activist Sylvia Rivera also front the magazine this month.

“The most visible gay candidate to run for president to date, his campaign raises crucial questions about what it means to be a pro-LGBTQ+ candidate,” editors captioned a photo of Buttigieg's cover on Twitter.

The openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana reiterated his support for the Equality Act, telling Out that equality to him is a world where a presidential candidate's sexuality is irrelevant.

“Equality, to me, looks like a world where [a gay presidential candidate is] not newsworthy,” Buttigieg said. “But I get that it is. I understand the importance and the sort of historic quality that could be attached to [my campaign] and the change that it represents.”

