A bill that seeks to prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender youth cleared its last procedural vote through the Maine Senate on Tuesday.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

The bill, LD 1025, cleared the House and Senate earlier this month. Tuesday's vote in the Senate sends the legislation to Governor Janet Mills' desk. Mills has signaled her support for the bill.

The bill was introduced by Representative Ryan Fecteau, an openly gay Democrat from Biddeford, and Senator Linda Sanborn, a Democrat from Gorham.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, cheered the bill's passage in the legislature.

“All children deserve to live authentically and free from the serious harms of so-called ‘conversion therapy,’” Xavier Persad, senior legislative counsel at the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement. “We thank the Maine State Legislature, EqualityMaine and Rep. Ryan Fecteau for their leadership in taking these crucial steps to enact protections for Maine’s LGBTQ youth against this dangerous practice. We look forward to Governor Mills signing these protections into law and Maine joining the growing number of jurisdictions with similar protections.”

Fifteen states plus the District of Columbia have similar laws. Colorado lawmakers recently approved a similar bill and Governor Jared Polis is expected to sign it into law.

