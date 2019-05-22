James Dobson is the latest anti-LGBT Christian conservative to criticize passage of the Equality Act in the U.S. House.

The Equality Act seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws.

On Friday, the legislation cleared the U.S. House with the help of eight Republicans.

(Related: LGBT protections bill Equality Act clears House.)

In his syndicated column, Dobson, who founded Focus on the Family in 1977, called the legislation a “thinly veiled death-sentence to the First Amendment to the Constitution.”

“A few days ago, on May 17, Democrats in the House of Representatives passed what they call The Equality Act of 2019, which is breathtaking in its scope,” Dobson wrote. “If it survives a vote in the Senate, this legislation will represent one of the most egregious assaults on religious liberty ever foisted on the people of this great nation.”

“It therein imposes a thinly veiled death-sentence to the First Amendment to the Constitution and takes away the protections against tyranny handed down to us by our Founding Fathers. We must not remain silent as our historic liberties are gutted by Democrats and their friends in the LGBT movement.”

“They will enslave us if they prevail. We must let our voices be heard, first in the U.S Senate, and then to the world,” Dobson, 83, added.