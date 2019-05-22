James Dobson is the latest anti-LGBT
Christian conservative to criticize passage of the Equality Act in
the U.S. House.
The Equality Act seeks to add
protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and
gender identity to existing civil rights laws.
On Friday, the legislation cleared the
U.S. House with the help of eight Republicans.
(Related: LGBT
protections bill Equality Act clears House.)
In his syndicated column, Dobson, who
founded Focus on the Family in 1977, called the legislation a “thinly
veiled death-sentence to the First Amendment to the Constitution.”
“A few days ago, on May 17, Democrats
in the House of Representatives passed what they call The Equality
Act of 2019, which is breathtaking in its scope,” Dobson
wrote. “If it survives a vote in the Senate, this legislation
will represent one of the most egregious assaults on religious
liberty ever foisted on the people of this great nation.”
“It therein imposes a thinly veiled
death-sentence to the First Amendment to the Constitution and takes
away the protections against tyranny handed down to us by our
Founding Fathers. We must not remain silent as our historic liberties
are gutted by Democrats and their friends in the LGBT movement.”
“They will enslave us if they
prevail. We must let our voices be heard, first in the U.S Senate,
and then to the world,” Dobson, 83, added.