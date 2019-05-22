Alabama Public Television has said that it won't air an episode of the PBS Kids children's animated show Arthur that features a same-sex marriage.

The show, based on the Arthur Adventure book series, revolves around 8-year-old Arthur Read, an aardvark, his family and friends.

In the 22nd season premiere of the series, Arthur's teacher Mr. Ratburn marries Patrick, who owns the local chocolate shop. Arthur and his friends crash the wedding because they assume their teacher is marrying a woman named Patty (played by Jane Lynch), whom they do not like. It turns out Patrick is Patty's brother.

The episode, titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” aired on May 13. But not on Alabama Public Television, which serves most of Alabama. Its broadcast signals from nine stations also reach parts of Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Alabama Public Television programming director Mike McKenzie said that many parents disagree with the episode's storyline “either because their children are too young, or because of their beliefs.”

“Our broadcast would take away the choice of parents who feel it is inappropriate,” he said.

LGBT rights advocate GLAAD criticized the station's decision.

“TV worlds often reflect our actual world and today that includes LGBTQ parents and families,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told CNN. “LGBTQ parents and their children deserve to see themselves reflected in media and if leadership of this public broadcasting station cannot serve the interests of the entire public, it's time to find someone who can.”

