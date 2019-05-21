Lori Lightfoot on Monday was sworn in
as mayor of Chicago, making her the city's first black female and
openly gay mayor.
Lightfoot was inaugurated with her wife
and daughter by her side.
In her inaugural speech, Lightfoot
vowed to tackle the city's violence problem and root out corruption.
“I know, I know, putting Chicago
government and integrity in the same sentence is, well, a little
strange,” she joked. “But that's going to change. It's got to
change. For years, they've said Chicago ain't ready for reform. Well,
get ready, because reform is here.”
Lightfoot was elected in an April
runoff.
Chicago becomes the largest city in the
United States with an openly gay mayor. Houston, which elected
Annise Parker to three terms as mayor, previously held that
distinction.