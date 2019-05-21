Lori Lightfoot on Monday was sworn in as mayor of Chicago, making her the city's first black female and openly gay mayor.

Lightfoot was inaugurated with her wife and daughter by her side.

In her inaugural speech, Lightfoot vowed to tackle the city's violence problem and root out corruption.

“I know, I know, putting Chicago government and integrity in the same sentence is, well, a little strange,” she joked. “But that's going to change. It's got to change. For years, they've said Chicago ain't ready for reform. Well, get ready, because reform is here.”

Lightfoot was elected in an April runoff.

Chicago becomes the largest city in the United States with an openly gay mayor. Houston, which elected Annise Parker to three terms as mayor, previously held that distinction.