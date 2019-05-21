Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan France will co-host an upcoming fashion reality competition show on Netflix titled Next in Fashion.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Next in Fashion will feature 18 designers competing to win $25,000 and the chance to debut their collection on Net-a-Porter.com.

France will co-host the show with Alexa Chung, the 35-year-old British fashion designer, model and author who launched her own fashion brand in 2017.

“Beyond excited to host Netflix's first fashion show @nextinfashion with the one and only, my new work wife, @alexachung,” France captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.