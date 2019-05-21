Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan
France will co-host an upcoming fashion reality competition show on
Netflix titled Next in Fashion.
According to Entertainment Weekly,
Next in Fashion will feature 18 designers competing to win
$25,000 and the chance to debut their collection on Net-a-Porter.com.
France will co-host the show with Alexa
Chung, the 35-year-old British fashion designer, model and author who
launched her own fashion brand in 2017.
“Beyond excited to host Netflix's
first fashion show @nextinfashion with the one and only, my new work
wife, @alexachung,” France captioned a photo of the pair on
Instagram.
Netflix has yet to announce a premiere
date.