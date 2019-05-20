House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said
that passage of the Equality Act shows respect for the U.S.
Constitution.
The Equality Act seeks to add
protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and
gender identity to existing civil rights laws.
(Related: LGBT
protections bill Equality Act clears House.)
On Friday, the legislation cleared the
U.S. House with the help of eight Republicans.
In a 43-second video, Pelosi said that
passage was a “cause for celebration.”
“In doing so, we not only showed our
respect for the LGBTQ community, we showed our respect for our
Constitution as well as opening the door to so many more victories in
the future,” Pelosi said.
“Now, we have to take it to the
Senate and pass it there, but, for a moment, we can savor and
celebrate the passage of the Equality Act,” she
added.
The legislation faces an uncertain
future in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans. Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has previously vowed to block any
legislation coming from the Democrat-controlled House.