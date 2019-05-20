The CW has released the first trailer for its upcoming series Batwoman, the first television series to feature a lesbian superhero lead character.

In the series, out actress Ruby Rose (Orange is the New Black) plays Kate Kane, Bruce Wayne's cousin.

In the trailer, Kate's love interest Sophie (played by Megan Tandy) is kidnapped. After finding Bruce Wayne's secret lair and his batsuit, Kate orders his assistant to “fix” the suit.

“The suit is literal perfection,” he says.

“It will be, when it fits a woman,” Kate replies.

Determined to rescue Sophie and save Gotham, Kate transforms into Batwoman.

Batwoman will air Sundays on The CW.