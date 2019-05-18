Queer Eye culture guy Karamo Brown revealed this week that “extreme conflict” kept him from speaking with food and wine guy Antoni Porowski during the show's first season.

Brown told E! News that the co-stars kept their distance from each other as they filmed the reality series.

“My castmate from Queer Eye, Antoni – people didn’t know that we had an extreme amount of conflict,” Brown said. “We did not talk to each other at all during season one, even though we were shooting together.”

Brown blamed the turmoil on a “third party,” which he did not name.

“Our personalities got along, but then a third party got involved. And once that third party got involved, he and I couldn’t even talk to each other. We were too busy hearing rumors of what this third party was spreading about both of us,” Brown said.

He added that despite the tension, they managed to keep it professional on the set.

“No matter what we were going through, our intention on-camera was always to help out heroes,” Brown said. “And I respected this so much about Antoni and I believe he respected this about me, because we would be going through something but once it was about this other person, we put our issues aside and said let’s help.”