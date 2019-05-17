In a yet-to-be-aired interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump was asked about Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg campaigning with his husband Chasten.

Trump answered that he thought it was “great” but added that “some people will have a problem with” Buttigieg's sexuality.

Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is polling in third place among Democratic candidates behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. The Buttigiegs were recently featured on the cover of TIME.

Steve Hilton, host of The Next Revolution, asked whether “it's great the fact that you've got a guy there on the stage with his husband, and it's normal,” Trump answered: “I think it's absolutely fine.”

Hilton followed up by asking whether Buttigieg's candidacy represents “great progress in the country.”

“Yeah, I think it's great,” Trump answered.

“I think that's something perhaps some people will have a problem with. I have no problem with it whatsoever. I think it's good,” he added.

LGBT rights advocate GLAAD responded in a tweet, saying that those “some people” were part of the president's base.

“Trump says that 'some people' will have a problem with seeing Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband on a debate stage, but he's fine with it,” GLAAD messaged. “Those 'some people' are the anti-LGBTQ activists at groups like @Heritage and @FRCdc that he's been buddying up to since he took office.”

Gregory T. Angelo, the former president of Log Cabin Republicans, a group that represents LGBT conservatives, applauded Trump's remark, saying it proves he “continues to be the most pro-gay Republican President ever!”