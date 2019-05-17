Out model-actor Nyle DiMarco is the
latest celebrity to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans
for the Equality Act.
The Equality Act, which
is expected to reach a House floor vote on Friday, seeks to
prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay,
bisexual or transgender in key areas such as employment, housing,
federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.
On Monday, the Trump administration
said that the president is opposed to the legislation.
(Related: LGBT
groups respond to Trump's opposition to Equality Act: “We're
Disgusted.”)
In 2015, DiMarco, 30, became the first
deaf person to win The CW's America's Next Top Model. The
following year, he won the ABC dance competition Dancing with the
Stars with professional dance partner Peta Murgatroyd.
In a 90-second video, DiMarco calls on
Congress to approve the legislation.
“This is important for me to fight
for equality because I also come from a very marginalized community,”
DiMarco said in the video via sign language. “I am part of the
LGBTQ community and I'm also deaf.”
“I've seen stories every day from my
LGBTQ family being discriminated against, including myself.”
“This happens because we have had no
absolute protection from the government. With protection, we can live
our lives without worrying about the double impact of experiencing
discrimination and/or hate crimes, but … we know that the
government will not protect us because there is no Equality Act.”
“I've seen and experienced that
oftentimes, we forget people living with multiple identities. We must
include them as well as recognize and highlight their other
identities, and protect them at all costs. After all, we are all here
for the same reason – equality. No one's rights should be
determined by which state they live in. This is why Congress must
pass the Equality Act now,” he concluded.