Out model-actor Nyle DiMarco is the latest celebrity to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act.

The Equality Act, which is expected to reach a House floor vote on Friday, seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.

On Monday, the Trump administration said that the president is opposed to the legislation.

In 2015, DiMarco, 30, became the first deaf person to win The CW's America's Next Top Model. The following year, he won the ABC dance competition Dancing with the Stars with professional dance partner Peta Murgatroyd.

In a 90-second video, DiMarco calls on Congress to approve the legislation.

“This is important for me to fight for equality because I also come from a very marginalized community,” DiMarco said in the video via sign language. “I am part of the LGBTQ community and I'm also deaf.”

“I've seen stories every day from my LGBTQ family being discriminated against, including myself.”

“This happens because we have had no absolute protection from the government. With protection, we can live our lives without worrying about the double impact of experiencing discrimination and/or hate crimes, but … we know that the government will not protect us because there is no Equality Act.”

“I've seen and experienced that oftentimes, we forget people living with multiple identities. We must include them as well as recognize and highlight their other identities, and protect them at all costs. After all, we are all here for the same reason – equality. No one's rights should be determined by which state they live in. This is why Congress must pass the Equality Act now,” he concluded.