Franklin Graham, Tony Perkins, and One Million Moms have expressed outrage over a gay wedding on the PBS children's series Arthur.

The animated series, based on the Arthur Adventure book series, revolves around 8-year-old Arthur Road, an aardvark, his family and friends.

In the 22nd season premiere of the series, Arthur's teacher Mr. Ratburn marries Patrick, who owns the local chocolate shop. Arthur and his friends crash the wedding because they assume their teacher is marrying a woman named Patty (played by Jane Lynch), whom they do not like. It turns out Patrick is Patty's brother.

One Million Moms immediately issued an alert calling on parents to call on PBS to pull the episode, titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone.”

“Just because an issue may be legal or because some are choosing a lifestyle doesn't make it morally correct,” One Million Moms' Monica Cole wrote, adding that PBS was “pushing an agenda.”

Christian conservative Franklin Graham also warned that the PBS show was “promoting the LGBTQ agenda.”

“I hope everyone will rise up and clearly tell PBS that they do not want to see this kind of programming slipped in to try to influence the hearts and minds of our children and grandchildren,” Graham, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, wrote in a Facebook post.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC) and a supporter of President Donald Trump, called on the government to stop funding PBS.

“Now that PBS has shown that it can't be trusted, it's time for Big Bird's liberal friends to feather their own nest!” Perkins wrote.

PBS “spent the last umpteen years using its half-billion taxpayer dollars promoting the agenda of the far Left,” he added. “Now, apparently, that agenda includes pitching same-sex marriage to kids as young as four – and using one of their favorite characters to do it. … [T]here's no reason to sit your kids in front of live TV and wait for messages like this to assault them.”