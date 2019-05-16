Retired soccer star Robbie Rogers and his husband Greg Berlanti welcomed their second child this week.

Mia Barbara Rogers-Berlanti was born on Monday via surrogate.

Berlanti, the prolific Hollywood producer behind such hits as The Flash, Supergirl and Love, Simon, shared the news on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world Mia Barbara Rogers-Berlanti. 5/13/19,” Rogers captioned an album of photos. “Our hearts and our family have grown even larger. @robbierogers has already mastered two child multitasking, big brother Caleb is being just sweet enough & I'm as thankful and in awe as ever.”

“The 'Barbara' is for my amazing Mom, who though she's not here to share in this moment, will be watching over her granddaughter Mia forever – and laughing as Robbie and I figure out the parenting skills she mastered so perfectly,” he added.

In 2017, Rogers, 31, turned in his soccer cleats for a producing career. He was Major League Soccer's (MLS) first openly gay player.

Rogers and Berlanti, 46, married in Malibu, California in late 2017.

The couple is currently raising three-year-old Caleb.