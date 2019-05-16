Retired soccer star Robbie Rogers and
his husband Greg Berlanti welcomed their second child this week.
Mia Barbara Rogers-Berlanti was born on
Monday via surrogate.
Berlanti, the prolific Hollywood
producer behind such hits as The Flash, Supergirl and
Love, Simon, shared the news on Instagram.
“Welcome to the world Mia Barbara
Rogers-Berlanti. 5/13/19,” Rogers captioned an album of photos.
“Our hearts and our family have grown even larger. @robbierogers
has already mastered two child multitasking, big brother Caleb is
being just sweet enough & I'm as thankful and in awe as ever.”
“The 'Barbara' is for my amazing Mom,
who though she's not here to share in this moment, will be watching
over her granddaughter Mia forever – and laughing as Robbie and I
figure out the parenting skills she mastered so perfectly,” he
added.
In 2017, Rogers, 31, turned in his
soccer cleats for a producing career. He was Major League Soccer's
(MLS) first openly gay player.
Rogers and Berlanti, 46, married in
Malibu, California in late 2017.
The couple is currently raising
three-year-old Caleb.