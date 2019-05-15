On his The 700 Club program on Tuesday, televangelist Pat Robertson criticized the Equality Act, saying that passage would force God to “get rid” of America.

The Equality Act, which is expected to reach a House floor vote this week, seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.

On Monday, the Trump administration said that the president is opposed to the legislation.

During the segment, Christian conservative Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel described the legislation as “the biggest threat to religious freedom and freedom in general and the sanctity of human life” ever to be introduced in Congress.

Robertson, 88, agreed, saying after speaking with Staver that passage would bring God's judgment.

“This is a devastating blow to religious freedom and to the sanctity of America,” Robertson said. “If you want to bring the judgment of God on this nation, you just keep this stuff up. You know, I was reading in Leviticus where it said, ‘Because of these things, the land will vomit you out.’ Vomit you out. I think God will say, ‘I’ve had it with America, if you do this kind of stuff, I’m going to get rid of you as a nation.'”

“There is plenty of stuff that is going on,” he continued. “When you look at the potential of atomic war, when you look at the potential of a solar strike or something on our [electric] grid, you could go down the line of devastation that could happen to our nation. We don’t want that. We want the blessing of God, not the curse of God.”

Robertson also called on his viewers to voice their opposition to Congress and the White House.

In 2011, Robertson claimed same-sex marriage would bring the wrath of God.

