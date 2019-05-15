On his The 700 Club program on
Tuesday, televangelist Pat Robertson criticized the Equality Act,
saying that passage would force God to “get rid” of America.
The Equality Act, which
is expected to reach a House floor vote this week, seeks to
prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay,
bisexual or transgender in key areas such as employment, housing,
federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.
On Monday, the Trump administration
said that the president is opposed to the legislation.
During the segment, Christian
conservative Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel described the legislation
as “the biggest threat to religious freedom and freedom in general
and the sanctity of human life” ever to be introduced in Congress.
Robertson, 88, agreed, saying after
speaking with Staver that passage would bring God's judgment.
“This is a devastating blow to
religious freedom and to the sanctity of America,” Robertson said.
“If you want to bring the judgment of God on this nation, you just
keep this stuff up. You know, I was reading in Leviticus where it
said, ‘Because of these things, the land will vomit you out.’
Vomit you out. I think God will say, ‘I’ve had it with America,
if you do this kind of stuff, I’m going to get rid of you as a
nation.'”
“There is plenty of stuff that is
going on,” he
continued. “When you look at the potential of atomic war, when
you look at the potential of a solar strike or something on our
[electric] grid, you could go down the line of devastation that could
happen to our nation. We don’t want that. We want the blessing of
God, not the curse of God.”
Robertson also called on his viewers to
voice their opposition to Congress and the White House.
In 2011, Robertson
claimed same-sex marriage would bring the wrath of God.
