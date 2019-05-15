LGBT rights groups on Tuesday responded
to the Trump administration's announcement that President Donald
Trump is opposed to the Equality Act.
GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign
(HRC) criticized the president for not supporting the Equality Act,
which seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual
orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws.
“We’re disgusted, but certainly not
surprised, by Donald Trump’s announcement that he opposes the
Equality Act, which is supported by seven in ten Americans and more
than two hundred major businesses,” HRC President Chad Griffin said
in a statement. “By opposing this common-sense civil rights
legislation, Donald Trump is ensuring that LGBTQ people remain at
risk of being fired or denied housing in a majority of states. The
LGBTQ community, and all Americans for that matter, deserve a
president with the courage and decency to sign this bill into law,
and we will continue the urgent work to pass the Equality Act and
replace Donald Trump with a pro-equality president who will sign it
into law.”
The legislation cleared a critical
House committee earlier this month and is expected to receive a House
floor vote on Friday.
In a 2000 interview with LGBT glossy
The Advocate, Trump said that he favored expanding existing
civil rights laws to include sexual orientation, as the Equality Act
does.
Though the Equality Act also includes
gender identity, GLAAD called the president's latest stance a
“politically craven flip-flop.”
“President Trump’s opposition to
the Equality Act, a bill that would protect hard-working Americans
against discrimination, shows the unyielding power that anti-LGBTQ
activists like the Heritage Foundation have on this administration,”
Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement.
“LGBTQ Americans will not forget the president’s politically
craven flip-flop on this fair and just legislation, which further
cements his administration’s legacy of being the most anti-LGBTQ
government in recent memory.”
During the 2016 election, Trump claimed
that he would be a better “friend” to the LGBT community than
Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival. Instead, the president has
dismantled Obama-era policies allowing transgender individuals to
serve openly in the military and transgender students to use the
bathroom of their choice. He's also undermined LGBT rights under the
guise of protecting “religious freedom.”