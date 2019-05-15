Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest celebrity to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act.

The Equality Act, which is expected to reach a House floor vote this week, seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.

On Monday, the Trump administration said that the president is opposed to the legislation.

In a roughly 90-second video, Curtis recounted a story about telling a friend that such a law does not exist.

“The simple basic equality doesn't exist legally in this country. And she said to me, 'really?' And I couldn't believe that she actually thought that there was one,” Curtis said.

“Why is it that we don't have the Equality Act?”

“People would be given equal representation despite their sexual orientation or their gender. That's why we need to pass the Equality Act now,” she added.