Australian professional soccer player
Andy Brennan has come out gay, making him the first Australian male
soccer star to do so.
Brennan announced his sexuality in an
Instagram post.
“It's taken me years to get
comfortable saying this – I'm gay,” the 26-year-old Brennan
wrote.
“I was scared it would affect my
friendships, my teammates, and my family. But the support of the
people around me has been so great and helped me get to the final
step, being completely open.”
“Being open is the best way for me to
feel most comfortable and be myself,” he added. “So... carry on!
So...carry on!”
Brennan previously played for the
Newcastle Jets in the A-League. He currently plays for Green Gully,
which is based in Melbourne, Victoria.
Speaking with the Herald-Sun,
Brennan said that he “tried to hide it and push it aside because of
the way I thought it would be perceived by many.”
“You've got to realize that's who you
are and you've just gotta be who you are, whether you're gay or
whatever, whoever you are,” he
added.