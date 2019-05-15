Australian professional soccer player Andy Brennan has come out gay, making him the first Australian male soccer star to do so.

Brennan announced his sexuality in an Instagram post.

“It's taken me years to get comfortable saying this – I'm gay,” the 26-year-old Brennan wrote.

“I was scared it would affect my friendships, my teammates, and my family. But the support of the people around me has been so great and helped me get to the final step, being completely open.”

“Being open is the best way for me to feel most comfortable and be myself,” he added. “So... carry on! So...carry on!”

Brennan previously played for the Newcastle Jets in the A-League. He currently plays for Green Gully, which is based in Melbourne, Victoria.

Speaking with the Herald-Sun, Brennan said that he “tried to hide it and push it aside because of the way I thought it would be perceived by many.”

“You've got to realize that's who you are and you've just gotta be who you are, whether you're gay or whatever, whoever you are,” he added.