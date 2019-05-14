Georgia Representative John Lewis is the latest politician to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act.

The Equality Act, which is expected to reach a House floor vote this week, seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.

(Related: Trump administration says president is opposed to LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)

In a roughly 1-minute video, Lewis, an iconic civil rights leader, says that the legislation is needed to “set all of our people free.”

“Equality is so important to me. From the time I was a young child growing up in rural Alabama, and I saw those signs that said “white men, colored men; white women, colored women,” I dreamed that the day would come when I would stand up and speak up and speak out against discrimination,” Lewis said.

“We're one people. We're one family. We all live in the same house. We must respect the dignity and the worth of every human being.”

“It is a must that we do what is right, what is fair, and what is just. This is the time to pass the Equality Act. We need it to set all of our people free,” he added.