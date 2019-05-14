Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg's
campaign has started selling LGBT Pride merchandise.
The collection includes t-shirts, tank
tops, bags, stickers, a drawstring backpack, buttons, rally signs and
temporary tattoos.
The
merchandise is adorned with the transgender pride flag or the
colors of the rainbow flag. One design hails the 50th
anniversary of Stonewall, the New York City riots credited with
ushering the modern LGBT rights movement.
The designs use an 8 color version of
the rainbow flag that includes brown and black to show support for
people of color.
Slogans that appear on the merchandise
include “BOOT EDGE EDGE” and “Win the Era” in rainbow colors.
Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of
South Bend, Indiana, has rocketed to third in the polls behind former
Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, though
Biden maintains a commanding lead.