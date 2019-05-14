Ireland has banned controversial U.S. preacher Steven Anderson from entering the nation.

According to CNN, Irish Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan signed an exclusion order under the Immigration Act of 1999 on May 10 that bars Anderson from entering Ireland.

Flanagan said in a statement that he signed the order “in the interests of public safety.”

The move is a response to protests over a planned appearance in Dublin on May 26. More than 14,000 people signed an online petition calling on the government to prohibit Anderson, who runs Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, Arizona, from entering Ireland.

“Steven Anderson is a Holocaust-denier, Islamophobe, and anti-LGBT+ extremist who is scheduled to preach in Dublin, Ireland on May 26, 2019, possibly in an attempt to get people to change their minds on last year's abortion referendum,” the petition reads. “This petition is for the people to show that they want Pastor Steven Anderson banned from entering the Republic of Ireland.”

In 2009, Anderson told his congregation that he prays nightly for the death of then-President Barack Obama. In 2014, he called for the execution of gay men, calling it a solution to the AIDS epidemic, and acknowledged that he “hates” gays. Two years later, he cheered a mass shooting in an Orlando gay nightclub that left 50 people dead. “There's 50 less pedophiles in the world,” he said in a video.

Other nations, including South Africa and the UK, have also barred Anderson from visiting.