Actress-teacher-activist Alexandra Billings is the latest celebrity to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act.

The Equality Act, which is expected to reach a House floor vote this week, seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.

In a roughly 90-second video, Billings, who is best known for playing Davina in the Amazon series Transparent, says discrimination was the norm when she transitioned in 1980.

“When I began my transition, which was in 1980, discrimination was not only rampant, it was norm. It was part of my normal existence,” Billings said.

“Getting any kind of a job; signing any kind of anything, any kind of legal paper, was next to impossible back then.”

Billings, who lives and works in California, added that she is very lucky to live in a state that includes LGBT protections.

“I can't get fired because I'm transgender. No one's rights should be decided by what side of a state line that you're on.”

“And everyone has someone in their life who identifies as LGBTQ. And because that's true, the Equality Act should matter to all of us. That's why Congress has to pass the Equality Act now,” Billings concluded.