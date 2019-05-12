Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg,
the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday delivered
the keynote address at the 2019 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Las Vegas
Dinner.
The 37-year-old Buttigieg told the
audience that Democrats cannot win the White House by making the
election about President Donald Trump.
“We're not going [to win] by out
insulting Donald Trump,” Buttigieg
said. “The truth is we're not going to knock him flat with some
killer line on a debate stage, though believe me I've thought of
plenty.”
“I'd be happy to debate faith. Happy
to debate service. Pretty happy to debate marriage with this
president.”
“But the truth is we cannot let this
election be about the president. Because if Americans see us spending
all of our time talking about him, they'll be left with this
question: Who's talking about us?”
Buttigieg added that Democrats have
allowed conservatives to “monopolize the language of freedom.”
“But we know that freedom isn't just
about freedom from, it's about freedom to. Not just freedom from
regulation but freedom to live a life of your choosing. And the
reality is, you're not free if, for example, your reproductive health
is subject to being dictated by a male boss or a politician. You're
not free if you're are being prevented from organizing for a fair
day's pay for a good day's work. And, of course, you are most
certainly not free if a county clerk gets to tell you who you ought
to marry based on their interpretation of their religion,” he said
to applause.
In closing, Buttigieg, who last year
married his husband Chasten, said his campaign was about hope.
“The struggle for freedom and
fairness and a better life reaches far beyond our LGBTQ experience
but our experience arms us with empathy and it fills us with the
energy to get this done. In different ways every American struggles
to experience truth and freedom. Every American needs real security.
Every American depends on a vibrant democracy. And that's what this
campaign is about. So, in a room like this, I see a chance for all of
us to lift each other up; to show where our country can be and what
our president can do. And I am filled even now with hope,” he said,
adding that five years ago his marriage could not have existed.