Pose star Indya Moore covers the
June issue of Elle, making her the first transgender woman to
cover the magazine.
In the interview, Moore, 24, talked
about how her parents reacted to her femininity as a child.
“Because I was assigned male at
birth, they expected me to be masculine or to perform the way they
thought young boys should perform. And I did not,” Moore said.
“They didn’t understand. They had never experienced what it was
like to have a family member who was genderqueer.”
After leaving home at 14, Moore said
she became the victim of sex trafficking. She said that when she was
16, she was contacted on Facebook by people who offered her money for
hormone therapy in exchange for sex.
“They told me that they had a lot of
friends who were trans and they wanted to help me in my process, and
that they could help me to get the money that I needed to be a
woman,” she explained. “They told me that all I had to do was
play with these men who will come in for a moment to see me and play
with me and then they’ll give me money.”
Moore said that she knew her role as
Angel on Pose would change her life.
“I just knew my life was going to
change. I knew I had a chance to teach the world something that would
help more people to be safe,” Moore said.