Pose star Indya Moore covers the June issue of Elle, making her the first transgender woman to cover the magazine.

In the interview, Moore, 24, talked about how her parents reacted to her femininity as a child.

“Because I was assigned male at birth, they expected me to be masculine or to perform the way they thought young boys should perform. And I did not,” Moore said. “They didn’t understand. They had never experienced what it was like to have a family member who was genderqueer.”

After leaving home at 14, Moore said she became the victim of sex trafficking. She said that when she was 16, she was contacted on Facebook by people who offered her money for hormone therapy in exchange for sex.

“They told me that they had a lot of friends who were trans and they wanted to help me in my process, and that they could help me to get the money that I needed to be a woman,” she explained. “They told me that all I had to do was play with these men who will come in for a moment to see me and play with me and then they’ll give me money.”

Moore said that she knew her role as Angel on Pose would change her life.

“I just knew my life was going to change. I knew I had a chance to teach the world something that would help more people to be safe,” Moore said.