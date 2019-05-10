Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on
Thursday responded to President Donald Trump's suggestion that he
could not hold his own with China.
Buttigieg, the 37-year-old openly gay
mayor of South Bend, Indiana, became Trump's target during a rally
Wednesday in Panama City, Florida.
Trump sarcastically told the crowd that
Buttigieg would do “great” in representing the United States with
foreign leaders.
“He's got a great chance, doesn't he?
He'll be great,” Trump told the crowd. “He'll be great
representing us against President Xi of China. That'll be great.”
“I want to be in that room. I want to
watch that one,” he added.
Speaking with reporters in California,
Buttigieg said that he wasn't worried about “the games” Trump
plays.
“I was thinking of a Chinese proverb
that goes: When the wind changes, some people build walls, some
people build windmills,” Buttigieg said. “You've got to recognize
we need something completely different than what we have in this
White House.”
