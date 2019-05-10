Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Thursday responded to President Donald Trump's suggestion that he could not hold his own with China.

Buttigieg, the 37-year-old openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, became Trump's target during a rally Wednesday in Panama City, Florida.

Trump sarcastically told the crowd that Buttigieg would do “great” in representing the United States with foreign leaders.

“He's got a great chance, doesn't he? He'll be great,” Trump told the crowd. “He'll be great representing us against President Xi of China. That'll be great.”

“I want to be in that room. I want to watch that one,” he added.

(Related: Pete Buttigieg says he can't imagine God is a Republican.)

Speaking with reporters in California, Buttigieg said that he wasn't worried about “the games” Trump plays.

“I was thinking of a Chinese proverb that goes: When the wind changes, some people build walls, some people build windmills,” Buttigieg said. “You've got to recognize we need something completely different than what we have in this White House.”

(Related: Barney Frank says openly gay Pete Buttigieg's sexuality is an advantage.)