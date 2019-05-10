LGBT rights advocate GLAAD on Thursday called on Illinois Representative Dan Lipinski, a Democrat, to support the Equality Act.

The lobbying effort comes as the U.S. House prepares to vote on the legislation.

Lipinski has said his opposition to the bill is related to concerns surrounding “religious liberty.”

“Congressman Dan Lipinski’s concerns about the balance between religion and government are a false flag. Religion is an American value that’s treasured in this country – including for the LGBTQ community – and is not compromised in any way by ensuring equal rights and dignity for all people,” Zeke Stokes, chief programs officer at GLAAD, said in a statement. “There are 425,000 LGBTQ Illinoisans whose safety and quality of life are on the line while Congressman Lipinski parrots the misguided anti-LGBTQ activists who use religion as a weapon against them. Rep. Dan Lipinski should listen to his constituents – not anti-LGBTQ extremists.”

The legislation, which cleared the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month, seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.

Lipinski scored 58 out of 100 points in the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) latest Congressional Scorecard, a measure of a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights. He's the only House Democrat opposed to the Equality Act.