LGBT rights advocate GLAAD on Thursday
called on Illinois Representative Dan Lipinski, a Democrat, to
support the Equality Act.
The lobbying effort comes as the U.S.
House prepares to vote on the legislation.
(Related: House
to vote next week on LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)
Lipinski has said his opposition to the
bill is related to concerns surrounding “religious liberty.”
“Congressman Dan Lipinski’s
concerns about the balance between religion and government are a
false flag. Religion is an American value that’s treasured in this
country – including for the LGBTQ community – and is not
compromised in any way by ensuring equal rights and dignity for all
people,” Zeke Stokes, chief programs officer at GLAAD, said in a
statement. “There are 425,000 LGBTQ Illinoisans whose safety and
quality of life are on the line while Congressman Lipinski parrots
the misguided anti-LGBTQ activists who use religion as a weapon
against them. Rep. Dan Lipinski should listen to his constituents –
not anti-LGBTQ extremists.”
The legislation, which
cleared the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month, seeks
to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian,
gay, bisexual and transgender in key areas such as employment,
housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg endorses LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)
Lipinski scored 58 out of 100 points in
the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) latest Congressional Scorecard, a
measure of a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights. He's the only House
Democrat opposed to the Equality Act.