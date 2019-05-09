In a recent podcast, singer Carly Rae Jepsen said that being called a gay icon has been “the gift” of her career.

The 33-year-old Jepsen found fame with the release of her 2011 single “Call Me Maybe.” The song's video included a gay twist.

Jepsen has been an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights. In 2013 – before the Boy Scouts allowed openly gay scouts and leaders – she pulled out from performing at the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree because of the group's exclusion of gay people.

Appearing on the Table Manners podcast, Jepsen told Jessie Ware that she never expected to be named a gay icon.

“Honestly, that’s kinda been the gift of my career. I did not expect to have that come into my life,” Jepsen said.

“We’d been playing a few Pride shows and things, and I’m definitely passionate about any support I can give towards fighting the good fight, and love is love, and I’ve had friends since childhood who’ve gone through some pretty severe experiences that have enriched me enough to make it a calling of mine,” she added.