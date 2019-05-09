In a recent podcast, singer Carly Rae
Jepsen said that being called a gay icon has been “the gift” of
her career.
The 33-year-old Jepsen found fame with
the release of her 2011 single “Call Me Maybe.” The song's video
included a gay twist.
(Related: Carly
Rae Jepsen says “Call Me Maybe” gay twist “regular.”)
Jepsen has been an outspoken supporter
of LGBT rights. In 2013 – before the Boy Scouts allowed openly gay
scouts and leaders – she pulled out from performing at the Boy
Scouts of America Jamboree because of the group's exclusion of gay
people.
Appearing on the Table Manners
podcast, Jepsen told Jessie Ware that she never expected to be named
a gay icon.
“Honestly, that’s kinda been the
gift of my career. I did not expect to have that come into my life,”
Jepsen
said.
“We’d been playing a few Pride
shows and things, and I’m definitely passionate about any support I
can give towards fighting the good fight, and love is love, and I’ve
had friends since childhood who’ve gone through some pretty severe
experiences that have enriched me enough to make it a calling of
mine,” she
added.