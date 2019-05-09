The directors of Avengers: Endgame said in a recent interview that a Marvel Cinematic Universe character will soon be revealed as gay.

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo made their comments during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's EW Morning Live.

In Endgame, Joe Russo plays an unnamed man who lost his partner during the war. The man shares his story with a support group for people who lost loved ones to Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. He talks about going on a first date since losing his partner and describes how the two men wept over their lost loved ones.

When asked whether the character was the first out gay character in a Marvel film, Russo answered “yes.”

“There've been insinuations about other characters' sexuality, but this is the first openly gay character,” Joe Russo said.

“Who else is gay?” Russo was asked.

“Uhhh … We're gonna find out!” Russo answered.

“That's a story for another day,” brother Anthony Russo chimed in.

“There is a gay character coming up in one of their films,” Joe Russo said, adding that an announcement would be made “pretty soon.”

Last summer, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said upcoming films would include two openly gay characters. “Both ones you've seen and ones you haven't seen,” he said.