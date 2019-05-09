The directors of Avengers: Endgame
said in a recent interview that a Marvel Cinematic Universe character
will soon be revealed as gay.
Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo made
their comments during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's
EW Morning Live.
In Endgame, Joe Russo plays an
unnamed man who lost his partner during the war. The man shares his
story with a support group for people who lost loved ones to Thanos
at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. He talks about going on
a first date since losing his partner and describes how the two men
wept over their lost loved ones.
When asked whether the character was
the first out gay character in a Marvel film, Russo answered “yes.”
“There've been insinuations about
other characters' sexuality, but this is the first openly gay
character,” Joe
Russo said.
“Who else is gay?” Russo was asked.
“Uhhh … We're gonna find out!”
Russo answered.
“That's a story for another day,”
brother Anthony Russo chimed in.
“There is a gay character coming up
in one of their films,” Joe Russo said, adding that an announcement
would be made “pretty soon.”
Last summer, Marvel Studios President
Kevin Feige said upcoming films would include two openly gay
characters. “Both ones you've seen and ones you haven't seen,” he
said.