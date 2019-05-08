In a recent television interview,
presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said that he can't imagine God
belongs to the Republican Party.
Appearing on NBC's Today Show on
Tuesday, Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said
that his husband Chasten would make a great first spouse for America.
“He's just an example of somebody who
will make a great dad one day, he's a great husband, and he'll make a
great first spouse for this country, too,” Buttigieg
said. “Cares about other people. He's a teacher. Cares about
education. Cares about kids. And he's somebody who is really alive to
the ways that being in public office can allow you to help other
people.”
On the campaign trail, Buttigieg, an
Episcopalian, often talks about his faith.
“It's important to me,” Buttigieg
said about his religion. “And I think it's also important that we
stop seeing religion used as a kind of cudgel as if God belonged to a
political party. And if he did, I can't imagine it would be the one
that sent the current president into the White House.”
While a poll released Monday keeps
Buttigieg in third place among Democratic presidential candidates,
former Vice President Joe Biden widened his lead over Vermont Senator
Bernie Sanders to 32 points.