The CW has picked up to series
Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman.
According to The Hollywood Reporter,
Batwoman will be network television's first live-action scripted
series with a lesbian superhero.
Rose's Batwoman first appeared last
year in the Arrowverse's crossover event, titled Elseworlds.
Batwoman is produced by Greg
Berlanti's Berlanti Productions. With the order, Berlanti will have
nine series on The CW next season.
Rose, who identifies as a lesbian and
gender fluid, is best known for playing inmate Stella Carlin in the
Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black
Last year, Rose told TV Week
that playing Batwoman fulfills her “life mantra of, 'Be the person
you needed when you were young.'”
“I can't speak on behalf of everyone
in the LGBTQ community, but I know any win for anyone in our
community is a win for all,” she
added.