The CW has picked up to series Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Batwoman will be network television's first live-action scripted series with a lesbian superhero.

Rose's Batwoman first appeared last year in the Arrowverse's crossover event, titled Elseworlds.

Batwoman is produced by Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions. With the order, Berlanti will have nine series on The CW next season.

Rose, who identifies as a lesbian and gender fluid, is best known for playing inmate Stella Carlin in the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black

Last year, Rose told TV Week that playing Batwoman fulfills her “life mantra of, 'Be the person you needed when you were young.'”

“I can't speak on behalf of everyone in the LGBTQ community, but I know any win for anyone in our community is a win for all,” she added.