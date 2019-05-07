The U.S. House vote next week on the Equality Act.

According to the Washington Blade, an official announcement of the vote will come on Friday.

The legislation, which cleared the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month, seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.

The Equality Act is expected to clear the House, but will likely stall in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The bill is sponsored by Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline in the House and Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley in the Senate. Cicilline is openly gay.

Christian conservatives opposed to LGBT rights have been vocally opposed to the Equality Act. Bryan Fischer, for example, has claimed that the legislation would protect pedophiles, while Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), said that passage would make supporting heterosexual marriage illegal. Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council (FRC) claimed that the legislation would “destroy businesses.”

