In a recent interview with The Boston Globe, former Massachusetts Representative Barney Frank said that presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg's sexuality is an advantage.

Frank, the first openly gay man to serve in Congress, said that being gay had help Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, stand out in a crowded Democratic field.

“His being gay is an advantage and, if he were straight, I don’t think he would be doing as well,” said Frank, who came out in 1987.

“It attracts attention to him and he gets points for being open and honest and gives people a chance to affirm their lack of prejudice,” said Frank, adding, “I think Beto O’Rourke may be regretting that he’s straight.”

Buttigieg has been polling better than O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman, but both trail front-runners former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg, 37, appeared on the cover of this week's TIME magazine with his husband Chasten.