GLAAD on Saturday honored Madonna with
its Advocate for Change award at the 30th annual GLAAD
Media Awards in New York City.
Madonna was introduced by CNN anchor
Anderson Cooper, rapper Mykki Blanco and comedian-actress Rosie
O'Donnell at the event.
“No single ally has been a better
friend or had a bigger impact on acceptance for the LGBTQ community
than Madonna,” Cooper said.
“Madonna has always encouraged every
one of us who feels alone to find our tribe,” O'Donnell said. “She
wants everyone to know, 'We love you, we're here for you, and
together we all rise.'”
In accepting her award, Madonna
delivered an emotional speech.
“As soon as you really understand
what it means to love, you understand what it takes to become a human
being, and that it is every human's duty to fight, to advocate, to do
whatever we can and whatever it takes,” she said.
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate
Ellis called Madonna the LGBT community's “greatest ally.”
“Madonna always has and always will
be the LGBTQ community’s greatest ally and it is only fitting to
honor and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD’s biggest event
ever,” she said in a statement. “From the HIV crisis to
international LGBTQ issues, she fearlessly pushes for a world where
LGBTQ people are accepted. Her music and art have been life-saving
outlets for LGBTQ people over the years and her affirming words and
actions have changed countless hearts and minds.”
Madonna, 60, is the second person and
the first woman to receive GLAAD's Advocate for Change award. Former
President Bill Clinton received the honor in 2013.
