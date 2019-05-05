House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has criticized the Trump administration's “conscience rule” for health care providers, saying it “greenlights” discrimination against LGBT Americans.

President Donald Trump announced the rule during a National Day of Prayer speech he delivered in the White House Rose Garden. A final version was announced on Thursday.

The Trump administration claims the rule is needed to protect healthcare providers who object to certain procedures from discrimination.

“[The rule] protects individuals and health care entities from discrimination on the basis of their exercise of conscience in HHS-funded programs,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights said in a statement.

In a statement released Thursday, Pelosi described the move as an attack on LGBT Americans.

“These bigoted rules are immoral, deeply discriminatory and downright deadly, greenlighting open discrimination in health care against LGTBQ Americans and directly threatening the well-being of millions,” Pelosi said. “Make no mistake: this is an open license to discriminate against Americans who already face serious, systemic discrimination.”

“Since Day One, this Administration has waged a cruel campaign of intolerance and discrimination targeting the civil rights of our most vulnerable communities. House Democrats fully, flatly reject these attacks on LGBTQ Americans and on the rights of all Americans to get the health care they need and will fight these hateful actions,” she continued.

LGBT legal group Lambda Legal called the move “nothing more or less than a government-sanctioned attack on LGBTQ people and on women seeking reproductive health care.”