In a recent interview, Broadway actor
Nick Adams talked about coming out.
The 35-year-old Adams is best known for
originating the role of Felicia in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,
which opened at the Palace Theater in 2011. He's also appeared in the
revivals of A Chorus Line and La Cage aux Folles. He
currently plays Whizzer in the touring production of Falsettos.
Speaking with LGBT blog Queerty, Adams
said that being openly gay has been a challenge.
“A lot of big shows I've done have
been relatively gay shows, Priscilla, La Cage, you
know,” Adams
said. “After Priscilla, all I could get seen for was
drag queen roles.”
“My agent was actually submitting me
for passable trans roles. I was like, this is not happening. I
shouldn’t be going in for these parts. Ultimately, my agency that I
was with at the time said, 'You chose to be out. This is a hurdle
we’ll have to face.' Then I ended up leaving the office. It was a
problem.”
“This is who I am. So it has been
challenging, but I’m authentically who I am. I’ve been able to be
a part of a lot of shows that our community sees a representation of
themselves in, which is really powerful. It’s an unfortunate thing,
but we’ve made a lot of progress. There are more roles for gay men,
and I love playing gay characters. [Falsettos] is such an
iconic musical in the gay catalog. And I’ve been fortunate to play
straight characters as well. But I feel like I’m already at a
disadvantage when I walk into a room when I’m auditioning against
straight actors for a straight role.”
“But I wouldn’t change it. I’m
happy I can be who I am,” he added.