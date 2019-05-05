In a recent interview, Broadway actor Nick Adams talked about coming out.

The 35-year-old Adams is best known for originating the role of Felicia in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, which opened at the Palace Theater in 2011. He's also appeared in the revivals of A Chorus Line and La Cage aux Folles. He currently plays Whizzer in the touring production of Falsettos.

Speaking with LGBT blog Queerty, Adams said that being openly gay has been a challenge.

“A lot of big shows I've done have been relatively gay shows, Priscilla, La Cage, you know,” Adams said. “After Priscilla, all I could get seen for was drag queen roles.”

“My agent was actually submitting me for passable trans roles. I was like, this is not happening. I shouldn’t be going in for these parts. Ultimately, my agency that I was with at the time said, 'You chose to be out. This is a hurdle we’ll have to face.' Then I ended up leaving the office. It was a problem.”

“This is who I am. So it has been challenging, but I’m authentically who I am. I’ve been able to be a part of a lot of shows that our community sees a representation of themselves in, which is really powerful. It’s an unfortunate thing, but we’ve made a lot of progress. There are more roles for gay men, and I love playing gay characters. [Falsettos] is such an iconic musical in the gay catalog. And I’ve been fortunate to play straight characters as well. But I feel like I’m already at a disadvantage when I walk into a room when I’m auditioning against straight actors for a straight role.”

“But I wouldn’t change it. I’m happy I can be who I am,” he added.