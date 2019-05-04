Writing for the American Family
Association (AFA), Christian conservative Bryan Fischer claims the
Equality Act would protect pedophiles.
Fischer, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, wrote that the legislation, which seeks to protect LGBT
Americans from discrimination, would instead give pedophiles “special
protections” and lead to the legalization of bestiality,
prostitution, incest and necrophilia.
(Related: LGBT
protections bill Equality Act clears House committee.)
“If the 'Equality Act' were to become
law, pedophiles would have special privileges and protections under
the law that you and I would not have,” Fischer wrote. “Because
religious exemptions are specifically forbidden in the bill,
pedophiles could not be prevented by Trail Life USA (the conservative
Christian alternative to the Boy Scouts) from becoming leaders of
small boys. And if you have a problem with that, you’re the one who
is going to wind up in jail.”
“Churches could not prevent
pedophiles from working with their children and their youth groups.
The Roman Catholic Church could not prevent self-admitted pedophiles
from becoming priests and working with altar boys. It will not be
long before bestiality (sex with animals) becomes a protected
category. Prostitution will soon follow, as will incest and
necrophilia (sex with dead people).”
“This is what the future holds if
this law passes. If you want to keep our country from becoming the
Disneyland of Deviancy, it’s time to bombard our men and women in
Congress with phone calls urging them to vote against the 'Equality
Act.' Why? Because it, in reality, is the 'Pedophile Protection
Act,'” Fischer added.
Fischer has previously claimed that
allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry would lead to Bible
banning and bestiality.
He's also said that gay
sex should be illegal.