Writing for the American Family Association (AFA), Christian conservative Bryan Fischer claims the Equality Act would protect pedophiles.

Fischer, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, wrote that the legislation, which seeks to protect LGBT Americans from discrimination, would instead give pedophiles “special protections” and lead to the legalization of bestiality, prostitution, incest and necrophilia.

(Related: LGBT protections bill Equality Act clears House committee.)

“If the 'Equality Act' were to become law, pedophiles would have special privileges and protections under the law that you and I would not have,” Fischer wrote. “Because religious exemptions are specifically forbidden in the bill, pedophiles could not be prevented by Trail Life USA (the conservative Christian alternative to the Boy Scouts) from becoming leaders of small boys. And if you have a problem with that, you’re the one who is going to wind up in jail.”

“Churches could not prevent pedophiles from working with their children and their youth groups. The Roman Catholic Church could not prevent self-admitted pedophiles from becoming priests and working with altar boys. It will not be long before bestiality (sex with animals) becomes a protected category. Prostitution will soon follow, as will incest and necrophilia (sex with dead people).”

“This is what the future holds if this law passes. If you want to keep our country from becoming the Disneyland of Deviancy, it’s time to bombard our men and women in Congress with phone calls urging them to vote against the 'Equality Act.' Why? Because it, in reality, is the 'Pedophile Protection Act,'” Fischer added.

Fischer has previously claimed that allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry would lead to Bible banning and bestiality. He's also said that gay sex should be illegal.