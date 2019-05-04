Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) and husband Justin Mikita appear in a new video for the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act calling on Congress to approve LGBT protections.

The legislation, which cleared the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month, seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.

(Related: Pete Buttigieg endorses LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)

In the roughly 1-minute video, Ferguson and Mikita say that the law is needed to protect LGBT Americans.

“There are millions of LGBTQ Americans across the country who need these protections,” Mikita said. “I mean, it's commonplace protections that they don't have.”

“No one's rights should be determined by what side of the state line they're on,” Ferguson said after pointing out that New Mexico has such protections, whereas Arizona does not.

“And that's why we need the Equality Act,” Mikita added.