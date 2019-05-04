Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern
Family) and husband Justin Mikita appear in a new video for the
Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act calling
on Congress to approve LGBT protections.
The legislation, which
cleared the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month, seeks
to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian,
gay, bisexual and transgender in key areas such as employment,
housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg endorses LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)
In the roughly 1-minute video, Ferguson
and Mikita say that the law is needed to protect LGBT Americans.
“There are millions of LGBTQ
Americans across the country who need these protections,” Mikita
said. “I mean, it's commonplace protections that they don't have.”
“No one's rights should be determined
by what side of the state line they're on,” Ferguson said after
pointing out that New Mexico has such protections, whereas Arizona
does not.
“And that's why we need the Equality
Act,” Mikita added.