LGBT rights advocate GLAAD on Friday called a canceled U.S. visit by President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil “a victory” for LGBT Brazilians.

According to various outlets, a Bolsonaro spokesman has confirmed the president's decision to not attend a scheduled May 14 event in New York City to honor Bolsonaro as the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce's “Person of the Year.”

“President Jair Bolsonaro’s canceled trip to the United States is a victory for LGBTQ Brazilians," Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement. “Despite our own President’s anti-LGBTQ record and actions, this news proves advocacy organizations, businesses, and local officials can still affect real change. As LGBTQ Americans and allies prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, this successful campaign is an important reminder that in order to gain acceptance, LGBTQ people across the globe must continue to be visible, stand together, and do everything possible to protect the hard-fought progress we’ve earned.”

The event was originally scheduled to take place at the American Museum of Natural History. The museum backed out of the event as pressure from environmental groups opposed to Bolsonaro's rain forest policies mounted. The event then moved to the New York Marriott Marquis.

Prior to Bolsonaro's cancellation, various corporations pulled their sponsorship of the event, including Delta Airlines, Bain & Company, and The Financial Times.

A self-proclaimed “proud” homophobe, Bolsonaro has said that he'd prefer to have a dead son to a gay son.

