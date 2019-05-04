LGBT rights advocate GLAAD on Friday
called a canceled U.S. visit by President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil “a
victory” for LGBT Brazilians.
According to various outlets, a
Bolsonaro spokesman has confirmed the president's decision to not
attend a scheduled May 14 event in New York City to honor Bolsonaro
as the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce's “Person of the
Year.”
“President Jair Bolsonaro’s
canceled trip to the United States is a victory for LGBTQ
Brazilians," Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said
in a statement. “Despite our own President’s anti-LGBTQ record
and actions, this news proves advocacy organizations, businesses, and
local officials can still affect real change. As LGBTQ Americans and
allies prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall
riots, this successful campaign is an important reminder that in
order to gain acceptance, LGBTQ people across the globe must continue
to be visible, stand together, and do everything possible to protect
the hard-fought progress we’ve earned.”
The event was originally scheduled to
take place at the American Museum of Natural History. The museum
backed out of the event as pressure from environmental groups opposed
to Bolsonaro's rain forest policies mounted. The event then moved to
the New York Marriott Marquis.
Prior to Bolsonaro's cancellation,
various corporations pulled their sponsorship of the event, including
Delta Airlines, Bain & Company, and The Financial Times.
A self-proclaimed “proud”
homophobe, Bolsonaro has said that he'd prefer to have a dead son to
a gay son.
(Related: Speaking
next to Trump, Jair Bolsonaro reiterates opposition to LGBT rights.)