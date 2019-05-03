Screenwriter, director and producer Dustin Lance Black has joined the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act campaign.

Reintroduced in March with bipartisan support, the Equality Act is a federal bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations. On Wednesday, the legislation cleared the House Judiciary Committee.

(Related: Pete Buttigieg endorses LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)

In a 3-minute video, Black, 44, explains that the Equality Act would allow LGBT people to share their stories, which in turn would change hearts and minds.

As a recent father – Black is married to British Olympic diver Tom Daley – Black said that he wants his son to be proud of his family.

“I'm going to do all I can to make sure that that happens, but I could also use the help of the law,” Black said. “I want to live in a country where the law says, 'Hey, treat your neighbors as you'd like to be treated yourself.' That's the golden rule. Protect family. Protect children. And that means passing the Equality Act. So that LGBTQ families and our children are protected.”