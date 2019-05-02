Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's
culture guy, has joined the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans
for the Equality Act campaign.
Reintroduced in March with bipartisan
support, the Equality Act is a federal bill that seeks to prohibit
discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual
and transgender in key areas such as employment, housing,
federally-funded programs, and public accommodations. On Wednesday,
the
legislation cleared the House Judiciary Committee.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg endorses LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)
In a 45-second video, Brown calls on
Congress to approve the Equality Act.
“What most people need to understand
is that many people support the Equality Act,” Brown said. “Seven
out of ten Americans support it. There's bipartisanship here.”
“If you support equality. If you
support people having their equal rights. If you support families.
This is an issue for you.”
“This is going to give so many
different Americans an opportunity to have a fair chance, the job
they want, live in the neighborhood they want, and love who they
want.”
“That's why Congress must pass the
Equality Act now,” Brown added.
The legislation has been criticized by
Christian conservative groups that oppose LGBT rights, including the
National Organization for Marriage (NOM), Alliance Defending Freedom
(ADF), the Family Research Council (FRC), and Liberty Counsel.
Commentators such as Pat Robertson and Bryan Fischer are also
opposed.
(Related: Brian
Brown claims Equality Act would make supporting heterosexual marriage
illegal.)