Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, has joined the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act campaign.

Reintroduced in March with bipartisan support, the Equality Act is a federal bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations. On Wednesday, the legislation cleared the House Judiciary Committee.

(Related: Pete Buttigieg endorses LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)

In a 45-second video, Brown calls on Congress to approve the Equality Act.

“What most people need to understand is that many people support the Equality Act,” Brown said. “Seven out of ten Americans support it. There's bipartisanship here.”

“If you support equality. If you support people having their equal rights. If you support families. This is an issue for you.”

“This is going to give so many different Americans an opportunity to have a fair chance, the job they want, live in the neighborhood they want, and love who they want.”

“That's why Congress must pass the Equality Act now,” Brown added.

The legislation has been criticized by Christian conservative groups that oppose LGBT rights, including the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the Family Research Council (FRC), and Liberty Counsel. Commentators such as Pat Robertson and Bryan Fischer are also opposed.

(Related: Brian Brown claims Equality Act would make supporting heterosexual marriage illegal.)