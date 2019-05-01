The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, will honor out actor Michael Urie at its upcoming 2019 HRC Western New York Dinner.

Urie will be presented with HRC's Visibility Award at the May 18 event.

“From his iconic role on Ugly Betty to his award-winning portrayal of Arnold in Torch Song, Michael Urie has captured hearts across America,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “By using his transformational talents and global platform to celebrate openness and authenticity, Michael Urie is bringing greater visibility to the LGBTQ community and making a real difference for countless people. HRC is proud to honor Michael Urie with the HRC Visibility Award at our 2019 Western New York Dinner.”

The 38-year-old Urie is best known for his portrayal of Marc St. James in the ABC dramedy Ugly Betty. He also starred in the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of Torch Song.

(Related: Michael Urie says Ugly Betty cast would reunite “in a minute.”)