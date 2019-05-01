The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, will honor out actor Michael
Urie at its upcoming 2019 HRC Western New York Dinner.
Urie will be presented with HRC's
Visibility Award at the May 18 event.
“From his iconic role on Ugly
Betty to his award-winning portrayal of Arnold in Torch Song,
Michael Urie has captured hearts across America,” HRC President
Chad Griffin said in a statement. “By using his transformational
talents and global platform to celebrate openness and authenticity,
Michael Urie is bringing greater visibility to the LGBTQ community
and making a real difference for countless people. HRC is proud to
honor Michael Urie with the HRC Visibility Award at our 2019 Western
New York Dinner.”
The 38-year-old Urie is best known for
his portrayal of Marc St. James in the ABC dramedy Ugly Betty.
He also starred in the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of Torch
Song.
(Related: Michael
Urie says Ugly
Betty
cast would reunite “in a minute.”)