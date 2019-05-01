The 2019 Tony Award nominations were
announced Tuesday.
Leading with the most nominations is
Hadestown with 14 nominations, followed by Ain't Too Proud
with 12.
The Prom received seven
nominations, including best musical. The musical follows a teenage
girl whose high school refuses to let her take her girlfriend to the
prom. Caitlin Kinnunen, who recently announced she's dating a woman,
received an acting nomination for her role in The Prom.
Two gay classics, The Boys in the
Band and Torch Song, were nominated for Best Revival of a
Play.
The Boys in the Band, Matt
Crowley's play about a birthday party that goes awry, premiered
off-Broadway in 1968. Its Broadway revival was a hit and a film
adaptation is in the works.
(Related: Jim
Parsons, Zachary Quinto to reunite for film adaptation of Boys
in the Band.)
Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song
premiere in 1982. It centers around a Jewish gay torch singer who
lives in New York City in the late 1970s. The Broadway revival stars
Michael Urie in the starring role.
Out playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney
(In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue) received a best play
nomination for his play Choir Boy.
Judith Light will receive the Isabelle
Stevenson Award, a non-competitive Tony Award which recognizes an
individual's humanitarian contributions. Light is being recognized
for her “advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and in the fight against
HIV/AIDS.” Previous recipients include Rosie O'Donnell, Larry
Kramer and David Hyde Pierce.