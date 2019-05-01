The 2019 Tony Award nominations were announced Tuesday.

Leading with the most nominations is Hadestown with 14 nominations, followed by Ain't Too Proud with 12.

The Prom received seven nominations, including best musical. The musical follows a teenage girl whose high school refuses to let her take her girlfriend to the prom. Caitlin Kinnunen, who recently announced she's dating a woman, received an acting nomination for her role in The Prom.

Two gay classics, The Boys in the Band and Torch Song, were nominated for Best Revival of a Play.

The Boys in the Band, Matt Crowley's play about a birthday party that goes awry, premiered off-Broadway in 1968. Its Broadway revival was a hit and a film adaptation is in the works.

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song premiere in 1982. It centers around a Jewish gay torch singer who lives in New York City in the late 1970s. The Broadway revival stars Michael Urie in the starring role.

Out playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney (In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue) received a best play nomination for his play Choir Boy.

Judith Light will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Award, a non-competitive Tony Award which recognizes an individual's humanitarian contributions. Light is being recognized for her “advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and in the fight against HIV/AIDS.” Previous recipients include Rosie O'Donnell, Larry Kramer and David Hyde Pierce.