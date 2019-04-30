Married couple Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti are expecting their second child in May.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple is expecting a baby girl named Mia via a surrogate.

The baby announcement was made at an A-list event attended by the entertainment industry's biggest executives, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Berlanti is a prolific writer, producer, and director.

In 2017, Rogers, 31, turned in his soccer cleats for a producing career. He was Major League Soccer's (MLS) first openly gay player.

Rogers and Berlanti, 46, married in Malibu, California in late 2017.

The couple is currently raising three-year-old Caleb.