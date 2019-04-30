Married couple Robbie Rogers and Greg
Berlanti are expecting their second child in May.
According to The Hollywood Reporter,
the couple is expecting a baby girl named Mia via a surrogate.
The baby announcement was made at an
A-list event attended by the entertainment industry's biggest
executives, according to The
Hollywood Reporter. Berlanti is a prolific writer, producer,
and director.
In 2017, Rogers, 31, turned in his
soccer cleats for a producing career. He was Major League Soccer's
(MLS) first openly gay player.
Rogers and Berlanti, 46, married in
Malibu, California in late 2017.
The couple is currently raising
three-year-old Caleb.