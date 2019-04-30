Queer Eye's grooming guy
Jonathan Van Ness will marry a same-sex couple as part of Seattle
Pride.
The wedding will be held at Elysian
Brewing's Capitol Hill Brewpub in Seattle on June 4.
“I'm so excited to team up with
Elysian Brewing during Seattle Pride to share the message that all
people should be free and proud to express themselves as they are,”
he
told Page
Six. “I can't wait for June!”
The wedding will take place on the one
year anniversary of the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of a Colorado
baker who refused to serve a gay couple.
(Related: Supreme
Court narrowly sides with baker who refused gay couple.)
“Last year, the Supreme Court ruled
in favor of a cake shop owner who wouldn't bake a wedding cake for a
same-sex couple,” Van Ness said in a video promoting the event.
“Thankfully, there are so many businesses that do support the LGBTQ
community, because it shouldn't matter who you are, or who you love.”
“See you in Seattle!” he added.
Elysian Brewery is holding a contest to
find the lucky couple who will be married by Van Ness. Click
here to enter the contest.