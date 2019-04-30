Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness will marry a same-sex couple as part of Seattle Pride.

The wedding will be held at Elysian Brewing's Capitol Hill Brewpub in Seattle on June 4.

“I'm so excited to team up with Elysian Brewing during Seattle Pride to share the message that all people should be free and proud to express themselves as they are,” he told Page Six. “I can't wait for June!”

The wedding will take place on the one year anniversary of the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple.

(Related: Supreme Court narrowly sides with baker who refused gay couple.)

“Last year, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a cake shop owner who wouldn't bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple,” Van Ness said in a video promoting the event. “Thankfully, there are so many businesses that do support the LGBTQ community, because it shouldn't matter who you are, or who you love.”

“See you in Seattle!” he added.

Elysian Brewery is holding a contest to find the lucky couple who will be married by Van Ness. Click here to enter the contest.