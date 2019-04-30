Out Olympian Adam Rippon has joined the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act campaign.

Reintroduced in March with bipartisan support, the Equality Act is a federal bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender in key areas such as employment, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.

(Related: Pete Buttigieg endorses LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)

In a nearly 90 second video, Rippon calls on lawmakers to approve the bill.

“I think the message that this legislation really sends to young LGBTQ+ people is that your identity should never be something that you feel is going to hold you back,” Rippon said. “That's why we need to pass the Equality Act now.”

“We need full federal equality,” he added.

The legislation has been criticized by Christian conservative groups that oppose LGBT rights, including the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the Family Research Council (FRC), and Liberty Counsel. Commentators such as Pat Robertson and Bryan Fischer are also opposed.

(Related: Brian Brown claims Equality Act would make supporting heterosexual marriage illegal.)