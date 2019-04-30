Out Olympian Adam Rippon has joined the
Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act
campaign.
Reintroduced in March with bipartisan
support, the Equality Act is a federal bill that seeks to prohibit
discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual
and transgender in key areas such as employment, housing,
federally-funded programs, and public accommodations.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg endorses LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)
In a nearly 90 second video, Rippon
calls on lawmakers to approve the bill.
“I think the message that this
legislation really sends to young LGBTQ+ people is that your identity
should never be something that you feel is going to hold you back,”
Rippon said. “That's why we need to pass the Equality Act now.”
“We need full federal equality,” he
added.
The legislation has been criticized by
Christian conservative groups that oppose LGBT rights, including the
National Organization for Marriage (NOM), Alliance Defending Freedom
(ADF), the Family Research Council (FRC), and Liberty Counsel.
Commentators such as Pat Robertson and Bryan Fischer are also
opposed.
(Related: Brian
Brown claims Equality Act would make supporting heterosexual marriage
illegal.)