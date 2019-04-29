The Tennessee Titans on Saturday
released a statement calling on state lawmakers not to approve
multiple bills targeting the LGBT community.
Lawmakers are expected to begin
debating the bills this week.
“The Tennessee Titans oppose
discrimination in any form,” the NFL team said. “We are
long-standing supporters of Tennessee Thrives. Discriminatory
legislation hurts all of us. It also impacts our ability to secure
events like the 2019 NFL Draft, major conventions, major athletic
contests and other events that benefit our local and state economy.
It also weakens our ability to recruit new business and industry to
Nashville and to Tennessee. We would encourage our elected officials
to keep us on a path that protects all our citizens, our growth and
our economy.”
One bill being considered would allow
child placement agencies to deny same-sex couples, while another
would require the state's attorney general to defend school districts
that assign bathrooms to transgender youth.
The Titans also signed an open letter
to lawmakers opposing the legislation. Various corporate businesses,
including Amazon, Bridgestone Americas, Dell and Warner Music Group,
and 50 local businesses also signed the letter, which was organized
by the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce with support from the
Tennessee Equality Project and Freedom for All Americans.
"Legislation that explicitly or
implicitly allows discrimination against LGBT people and their
families creates unnecessary liability for talent recruitment and
retention, tourism, and corporate investment to the state,” reads
the letter in part.
Lyft, Hilton, IKEA and Warby Parker
have also criticized the bills.